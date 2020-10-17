Tiny homes being built in St. Louis for veterans

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– A set of tiny homes for homeless veterans are coming to the city of St. Louis.

Friday the land was dedicated for this Veteran’s Community Project.

The roster of speakers at the VCP Village land dedication all had a Missouri mindset on homeless veterans in America.

“This is one of the best days in the last three and a half years being the mayor here, to be able to do something like this that is so impactful for our city,” St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

“When they went in and when you go there today, an area between an old nuclear power plant and a club of ill repute, an area forgotten by those of us in government,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “They have transformed and brought energy and interest and dynamism.”

Fifty tiny homes will be built thanks to the Veteran’s Community Project, a nonprofit founded in Kansas City by a group of combat veterans.

A successful community involved in the construction in Kansas City led veterans and collaborators on the project to speak of its success firsthand on the western side of the show me state.

“It’s the kind of day you have the mayor of KC in St. Louis to celebrate the expansion to St. Louis,” VCP President of National Expansion Jason Kander said. “This is something Kansas City is deeply proud of because it started there, fostered and cultivated throughout the country. I’m deeply proud of that and I think St. Louis will look at that and say we were one of the first and be very proud of that.”

Near the corner of Grand and Aldine in north St. Louis, a five-acre campus includes the 50 tiny homes and a veteran’s outreach center, just blocks away from the Veteran’s Hospital.

The homes are about 320 square feet for a family unit which can sleep up to seven people.