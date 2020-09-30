Three young Missouri brothers looking to find forever home

Alex, Evan and Andrew need a loving family. Photo from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Social Services is hoping their plea to the public will help three brothers in the foster care system to grow up together.

Alex, Andrew, and Evan are looking for a home where they are all welcomed to be apart.

The oldest brother is Alex. He is in the 6th grade and loves to stay active. Evan is in the 5th grade and loves to color. The youngest brother Andrew is in 4th grade and loves to ask questions.

According to The Adoption Exchange, they are only accepting inquiries for families to accept all three brothers as a trio. All family types are welcomed.

To read more about Alex, Andrew, and Evan or the process to adopt them, click here.