Three Missouri jurisdictions require citizens to stay home – with some exceptions

(MONET) — Kansas City, St. Louis City and St. Louis County leaders are requiring residents to stay home to help prevent an increase in the coronavirus. On Facebook, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says essential activities, like going to the grocery store, doctor and pharmacy, and essential jobs can still be done.

“First responders, healthcare workers, infrastructure, groceries, restaurants who are doing takeout and any other service or industry that supplies those essential businesses are all considered essential,” says Page.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page (MONET)

Page says he’s choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods.

“We believe this is the right thing to do right now,” says Page. “It will have a meaningful impact to limit the spread of the coronavirus in our community, along with social distancing and it will give our hospitals the chance to build up their resources and to prepare for an impact of patients who will be very sick.”

The announcement adds that County Executive Steve Ehlmann of St. Charles County, County Executive Dennis Gannon of Jefferson County, and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker of Franklin County are considering additional restrictions.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (Photo courtesy of city’s website

In St. Louis County, liquor stores are considered an essential business. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has issued an order allowing curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages.

In St. Louis County, residents who violate the order could face a misdemeanor.

To view the exemptions, click on the orders below.

St. Louis County order

St. Louis City order

Kansas City order