Three Missouri children adopted after 1,111 days in foster care

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — After several years in foster care, a Missouri boy and his two sisters have been adopted.

When talking with the McCaskey’s, they seem to be a lot like many families.

“Charly is growing so much and so fast and she’s so funny!” Brittany said with a smile.

Coby is a very busy 11-year-old, “Football, baseball, gymnastics, jujitsu, taekwondo,” he explained.

Roxy is already planning for her future, “I want to be a cosmetologist when I grow up because I’m really good at makeup, nails, and hair.”

It’s been a long journey before they could call themselves a family. The siblings have been in foster care for more than three years. Part of that time the kids stayed with foster parents Josh and Brittany through Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home. Kids at Coyote Hill are provided a safe and loving home in a Christian environment.

Brittany said it’s been a wonderful change, “We went from hanging out with just us on days off and can pretty much just go wherever to having three kids.”

The McCaskey’s will live at the respite home for Coyote Hill, where they’ll continue to help other foster children.

Brittany and Josh encourage others to consider foster parenting or adoption. She does have advice for those parents who may be considering either option.

“Ask questions. Talk with a licensing worker and see what all needs to happen. They’ll give you pretty much a black and white layout of what you need to do.”

As for Josh, Brittany, Coby, Roxy, and Charly, they’ll forever remember December 1st, 2020 as the first day they officially became the McCaskey family.

You can support the family during the adoption process by clicking here.