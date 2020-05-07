Thousands of applications for Missouri’s first elk hunt

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ELK

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunters are lining up by the thousands for a chance to participate in the first elk hunt in modern Missouri history.  

The Missouri Department of Conservation says it received 7,181 applicants as of Monday for one of five permits for the hunt. The winners of the permits will be chosen in a drawing in early summer.

The first elk season will include an archery portion Oct. 17-25 and a firearms portion Dec. 12-20. The conservation department began restoring elk to Missouri in 2011 and the herd has grown to more than 200. They roam in parts of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now