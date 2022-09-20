STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Missouri state officials now claim Ste. Genevieve is the official dinosaur visitor site of the Show-Me State.

Representative Dale Wright will be presenting a proclamation to the Ste. Genevieve Museum, the Official Missouri Dinosaur Visitors site. Rep. Wright will also be presenting a special proclamation to Mr. Guy Darrough at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Immediately following the proclamation is a special museum tour to introduce people to the Ste. Genevieve museum learning center displays of paleontology, archeology, geology, ancient cultures, mining, farming, and history. Site-goers will also learn the story of the Missouri Dinosaur’s discovery.

Visitors will be able to watch as fossils of the Missouri Dinosaur are removed from a field jacket that is on display in the laboratory.