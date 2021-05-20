This mid-sized Missouri city is one of the hottest real estate markets

ST. LOUIS– According to at least one measure, the housing market in Missouri’s capital city is one of the hottest in the country.

“Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rankings take into account two aspects of the housing market: 1) market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com, and 2) the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on realtor.com,” according to the real estate site.

By that measure, the Jefferson City market ranked 14th nationwide in April, climbing 69 spots from April 2020, the second-highest year-to-year jump in the top 20 markets ranked in April.

The top market was the Manchester-Nashua, NH market, with 2.9 views per property and 10 days on the market per property. In Jefferson City, there were 1.9 views per property, with a median number of 24 days on the market