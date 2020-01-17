Thief caught on camera trying to break into two separate homes

Ar. — Two families are shaken up after seeing a man try to break into their homes.

The suspect was successful with one house.

Katie Gusewelle, who lives in one of the homes, caught this thief breaking into her car and then going for her front door.

Within the same hour, less than a mile away from Gusewelle’s home, the man had some luck at another house.

Gusewelle had a camera installed because this has happened before.

“It’s scary to think that someone would be so bold as to try to open your front door at 4:45 in the morning,” Gusewelle said. “They’re going house to house, car to car in a general area or a street until they I guess fill up the bags that they bring with them.”

Gusewelle says she’s worried he’s going to enter the wrong house and people will use their second amendment rights.

