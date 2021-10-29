These states are sending the most people to Missouri

STACKER– The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Missouri from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Missouri.

1 / 30Famartin // Wikicommons

#30. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Missouri in 2019: 1,210

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Missouri to Maryland in 2019: 263

— #44 most common destination from Missouri

2 / 30ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— #20 most common destination from Missouri

3 / 30Canva

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568

— #22 most common destination from Missouri

4 / 30PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800

— #14 most common destination from Missouri

5 / 30Pedro Szekely // flickr

#26. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920

— #30 most common destination from Missouri

6 / 30Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#25. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Missouri in 2019: 1,515

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Missouri to New Jersey in 2019: 296

— #43 most common destination from Missouri

7 / 30Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995

— #26 (tie) most common destination from Missouri

8 / 30Canva

#23. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— #11 most common destination from Missouri

9 / 30Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— #23 most common destination from Missouri

10 / 30Canva

#21. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— #37 most common destination from Missouri

11 / 30M Floyd // Flickr

#20. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— #32 most common destination from Missouri

12 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#19. New York

– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054

— #24 most common destination from Missouri

13 / 30Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#18. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137

— #12 most common destination from Missouri

14 / 30Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#17. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938

— #19 most common destination from Missouri

15 / 30Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796

— #15 most common destination from Missouri

16 / 30DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— #18 most common destination from Missouri

17 / 30Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#14. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679

— #21 most common destination from Missouri

18 / 30Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

— #7 most common destination from Missouri

19 / 30Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

20 / 30Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— #9 most common destination from Missouri

21 / 30Canva

#10. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768

— 3.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368

— #8 most common destination from Missouri

22 / 30Canva

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863

— #6 most common destination from Missouri

23 / 30Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— #13 most common destination from Missouri

24 / 30SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

— #10 most common destination from Missouri

25 / 30Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— #17 most common destination from Missouri

26 / 30Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— 4.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— #3 most common destination from Missouri

27 / 30en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— 5.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— #5 most common destination from Missouri

28 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— #4 most common destination from Missouri

29 / 30Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— 11.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— #2 most common destination from Missouri

30 / 30Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— 13.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— #1 most common destination from Missouri