There have been more than 1,000 Missouri deaths from flu and pneumonia this season

(Missourinet)– Missouri hospitals and doctor’s offices strained by the coronavirus pandemic are also dealing with what has been a deadly pneumonia and flu season.

The latest statistics from the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) show that there have been 95,608 lab-positive influenza cases in Missouri this season, including 8,222 during the last week reporting in March.

DHSS says there have been 63 flu-associated deaths in Missouri so far this season. There have been 1,119 pneumonia and flu deaths in Missouri together this season.

The department also reports there have been 11 influenza outbreaks this season, along with seven school closures.

The cases are putting a strain on medical offices and doctors, who are also dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. DHSS reports there are now 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, along with three deaths statewide.

Missouri’s governor is warning that the coronavirus numbers will continue to increase.

One of those 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases is veteran State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, who remains hospitalized at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Representative Runions spoke to Governor Mike Parson on the phone on Sunday, and is urging the governor to do everything in his power to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and to make sure hospitals have access to supplies.

