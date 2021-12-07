The best places to spot bald eagles in Missouri this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Since 1782 the majestic bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States. They were on the verge of extinction when the federal government declared them endangered in 1978.

Now, the species has made a remarkable comeback, and spotting them isn’t as rare as it was decades ago. The state of Missouri is sort of a magnet for the birds as they move south for the winter, looking for open water to fish.

There are more than 175 active eagle nests in Missouri. Typically there are more than 2,000 bald eagles spotted during the winter.

Spotting the birds often depends on the weather. Temperatures up north must be cold enough to push the eagles southward. But if a major cold spell freezes most lakes and wetlands, the birds will migrate south.

You can see the birds along the Mississippi River. They are often seen in trees along the banks and near the locks that control the flow of the water.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that you can see the eagles in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas along the Missouri River. They often perch in tall trees looking for prey.

Here are some of the best places to find bald eagles in Missouri: