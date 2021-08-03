The Beach Boys and John Stamos to perform at Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Beach Boys and John Stamos will perform together at the Missouri State Fair.
The show will happen at the Grandstand on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for the grandstand and $40 for the track.
Stamos and members of The Beach Boys appeared in an episode of “Full House” together in 1988. The episode aired in the show’s second season and was entitled “Beach Boy Bingo.” Stamos and The Beach Boys have been collaborating for over 30 years.
The Missouri State Fair goes from August 12 to August 22.
Below is the full Grandstand concert and event line-up:
- THURSDAY, AUG. 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track
- FRIDAY, AUG. 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE, 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track
- SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL, 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track
- SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under
- MONDAY, AUG. 16 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under
- TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track
- WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – THE BEACH BOYS WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOHN STAMOS, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track
- THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track
- FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track
- SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track
- SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – WINGED SPRINT CARS, POWRi NON WINGED SPRINT CARS & LATE MODELS, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under