The Beach Boys and John Stamos to perform at Missouri State Fair

Actor John Stamos, right, performs with Mike Love and the Beach Boys during the opening night of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Miami Tuesday, July 10, 2007, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Beach Boys and John Stamos will perform together at the Missouri State Fair.

The show will happen at the Grandstand on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for the grandstand and $40 for the track.

Stamos and members of The Beach Boys appeared in an episode of “Full House” together in 1988. The episode aired in the show’s second season and was entitled “Beach Boy Bingo.” Stamos and The Beach Boys have been collaborating for over 30 years.

Click here for tickets.

FULL HOUSE – “Beach Boy Bingo” – Airdate: November 18, 1988. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)CAST WITH MEMBERS OF THE BEACH BOYS (L-R: AL JARDINE;CARL WILSON;MIKE LOVE;BRIAN WILSON;BRUCE JOHNSTON;DAVE COULIER;JOHN STAMOS;MARY-KATE/ASHLEY OLSEN;BOB SAGET;CANDACE CAMERON;JODIE SWEETIN)

The Missouri State Fair goes from August 12 to August 22.

Below is the full Grandstand concert and event line-up: