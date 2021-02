This photo is courtesy of the Celine Police Department.

ARKANSAS — An Arkansas Amber Alert has been activated by the Celina, Texas, Police Department to help find a missing two-year-old.

Levy Pugh was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Celina Police Department Levy may be traveling with 42-year-old Isaac Pugh.

Isaac may be traveling in a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma with a Texas License Plate MDT1625.

If you have any information contact the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350.