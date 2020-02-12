Ten Commandment controversy: Lawsuit to remove monument from Capitol grounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — The lawsuit seeking to remove the ten commandments monument from the Arkansas Capitol grounds is set to begin trial in mid-July.

Opponents of the privately-funded monument say it’s an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by the Arkansas state government.

However, a 2015 law required the state to allow the monument on the capitol’s grounds.

The granite monument of the ten commandments currently on the grounds is a replacement of the original, which was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after it was installed.

