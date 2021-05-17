Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

UNION, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastern Missouri teenager drowned when he tried to swim across the Meramec River.

The patrol says 17-year-old William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after the incident inside Meramec State Park.

The patrol says Bergner tried to swim across the river near a campground boat access in Franklin County. He became exhausted and went under the water, and was unable to resurface. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.