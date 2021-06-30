Tax on online products outside of Missouri signed into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians will be paying more when shopping online from businesses outside of the state.

Governor Mike Parson signed the Wayfair Tax into law. The tax allows Missouri to impose a sales tax on out-of-state online purchases.

The Wayfair Tax was in the governor’s top priorities during the legislative session.

Parson hopes the tax will help level the playing field for nearly 600,000 brick and mortar stores across the state.

“Your first priorities are your businesses here in your state, so you have to try and take care of them, and if we’ve seen what we have in the past 15, 16 months in the middle of a crisis, how important it is for these small businesses to keep their doors open,” said Gov. Parson.

The sales tax takes effect on January 2023 and prevents Missourians from paying income tax on their stimulus checks.