T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – More than 200 Sprint employees in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off since the company merged with T-Mobile.
The Kansas City Star reports on June 17 a notification to state regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the former Sprint headquarters.
A judge approved a merger of the two companies in February and it became official in April.
A T-Mobile spokesperson says the company plans to hire 5,000 new workers across the organization eventually.
In a statement, the company said the layoffs in Overland Park were part of an overall study of where to best place the company’s resources.