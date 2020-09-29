SWMO commissioner responds to social media controversy

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) — A southwest Missouri county commissioner is commenting after a controversial social media post focusing on his teenage son.

The video post shows the 16-year-old singing a racially offensive song.

He’s the son of Jasper County Commissioner John Bartosh, who released this statement.

“I want to begin by saying I am profoundly sorry for the racist things my son said. My son is a 16-year-old kid and what he said was hurtful and unnecessary. It does not represent the opinion of the County Commission or me as a person. While this is not an excuse for his bad behavior, because there is no excuse, he was involved in a car crash last week and sustained a head injury. He made some bad choices leading up to the racist things he said in that video and conducted himself in a manner that was shameful for our family. As parents we should, and will, do a better job educating our son about racial and cultural issues facing our society. Because he is a 16 year old kid and this is a family issue, it will be dealt with as a family and I want you to know this will not go unpunished. I know this apology isn’t enough, and all I can promise is to do a better job for my family and my community.”

— JOHN BARTOSH

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now