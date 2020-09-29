SWMO commissioner responds to social media controversy

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) — A southwest Missouri county commissioner is commenting after a controversial social media post focusing on his teenage son.

The video post shows the 16-year-old singing a racially offensive song.

He’s the son of Jasper County Commissioner John Bartosh, who released this statement.

“I want to begin by saying I am profoundly sorry for the racist things my son said. My son is a 16-year-old kid and what he said was hurtful and unnecessary. It does not represent the opinion of the County Commission or me as a person. While this is not an excuse for his bad behavior, because there is no excuse, he was involved in a car crash last week and sustained a head injury. He made some bad choices leading up to the racist things he said in that video and conducted himself in a manner that was shameful for our family. As parents we should, and will, do a better job educating our son about racial and cultural issues facing our society. Because he is a 16 year old kid and this is a family issue, it will be dealt with as a family and I want you to know this will not go unpunished. I know this apology isn’t enough, and all I can promise is to do a better job for my family and my community.”

— JOHN BARTOSH