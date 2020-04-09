Suspect shoots at St. Louis-area officer; no serious injury

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police say a St. Louis-area police officer suffered only cuts from flying glass when a suspect shot at him on an Interstate 70 overpass.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack with St. Louis Metro Police said in a news conference that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when two officers from the Normandy Police Department stopped a car wanted by Maryland Heights police.

Sack says a male passenger jumped from the car with a rifle and fired on the officers, and officers returned fire.

One of the officers was treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

No one else was injured, and Sack says the man and a woman who was driving the car were arrested.

