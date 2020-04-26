Suspect in custody, two victims stabbed multiple times; One flown critical from rural crime scene

UPDATE: Deputies located a male and a female both 54-years-old with serious injuries. They are expected to make full recovery.

The suspect taken into custody was a 14-year-old juvenile male. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The investigation is still active.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Avilla/KSN) – Just before 10:45 PM Saturday night, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Avilla Fire Department and Mercy Carthage were dispatched to a possible stabbing, involving two victims, 8711 County Road 40.

“2242 hrs we were dispatched to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival we found two victims and a suspect. The suspect was taken into custody,” Sgt Thresher of Jasper County Sheriff’s Office tells us.

“The female victim was transported [Mercy Life Line] to Springfield and the male was transported [Mercy Ambulance] to Joplin.”

Courtesy: KSN

We are told this was a domestic issue, all three are related. It’s not known exactly what occurred inside the residence, where all three reside. “It’s too early to tell. Our main concern was securing the scene. And getting medical treatment for the victims.”

Sgt Thresher emphasized there is not a threat to the public since the suspect is already in custody. When pressed he told us this residence is not a familiar location they have been called to before regarding domestic issues. He also could not give us the ages of the victims, however they were husband and wife.

Courtesy: KSN

The suspect, age unknown, did suffer some minor injuries. He was transported by law enforcement to a hospital for treatment, then will be transported to jail.

Detectives of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrived around midnight to process the crime scene and begin their investigation.

Courtesy: KSN

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sarcoxie Police Department assisted Jasper County Sheriff’s Office initially securing the scene.

According to Sgt Thresher, they will hopefully have an update in the morning or later in the day.