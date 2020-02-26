Suspect critical after officer-involved shooting

by: The Associated Press

VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in suburban St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when Velda City officers made a traffic stop. St. Louis County police said the suspect drove toward the officers, who discharged their weapons, striking the suspect’s vehicle, which then drove away.

A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle, and police took the man into custody. Police say the suspect was shot at least once and is in critical but stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Velda City police asked St. Louis County police to conduct an investigation.

