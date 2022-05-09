ROLLA, Mo. – A suspect was shot while being detained by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on Monday afternoon.

At about noon on May 9, 2022, a deputy with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting in the 600 Block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla.

According to Sheriff Mike Kirn, the suspect was airlifted to a hospital after authorities performed life-saving measures and is not being identified at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was called to investigate.