Survivors of Kansas City shooting return to nightclub to gather belongings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who were at the deadly shooting near Kansas City came back to the nightclub to gather their belongings today, Jan. 20.

Two people died, and 15 were injured last night after a man opened fire on a line of people outside a nightclub.

People were celebrating the Chiefs AFC championship game when a series of loud bangs rang out.

A security guard returned fire at the shooter, killing him.

Today, survivors returned to the scene to get their personal belongings.

Duane Bly drove to the crime scene to look for his son’s keys.

He says he was frantic after learning about the shooting because he knew his son was inside the club.

“Man I was scared to death,” Bly said. “I didn’t have the real relief until he walked through the door. I thank God. We can replace keys to a car but we can’t replace his life.”

One woman returned to find her eyeglasses lying in the grass outside.

She claims she was so scared she ran into a barbed wire fence in the darkness.