Suit: Woman called black co-workers ‘boy,’ ‘Aunt Jemima’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An African American medical technician at a Kansas City hospital alleges in a lawsuit that a white employee called him “boy” and referred to a black co-worker as “Aunt Jemima.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Trevor Baston accuses St. Luke’s Physician Group and St. Luke’s Health System of race, color and sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation in a lawsuit that was moved last week from state to federal court.

St. Luke’s Health System said in a statement that it couldn’t comment on pending litigation but stressed that it was committed to a “culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all.”