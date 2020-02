Mo. — Mental health and suicide are growing health concerns for Missouri farmers and ranchers.

According to a new report from several state agencies, including the Missouri Farm Bureau, there are several factors that led to a 78% spike in rural suicides between 2003 and 2017.

One factor is economic, the authors say the farm sector has seen six periods of recession since the end of 2009.

The study also says there are too few mental health resources available in rural areas.