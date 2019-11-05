Student deceased after accidental shooting

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A University of Central Missouri student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged on campus.

Stephon Abron of St. Charles was shot on Monday, November 4, around 3:30 p.m.

Another student was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but the Johnson County prosecutor says charges have not been filed.

The university released a statement saying the shooting was accidental and that it’s ‘saddened by this tragedy.’

These are all the details we have right now on this developing story.