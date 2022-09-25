STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries.
According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run over by the same parade float.
The accent happened around 3:34 pm on North Street in Stockton.
The MSHP report says the boy sustained serious injuries and was transported by aircraft to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri for treatment.
This is still a developing story.