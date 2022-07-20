ST. LOUIS – A jury has convicted Stephan Cannon in the death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn in June 2020.

Cannon was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 13.

Dorn died on June 2, 2020, while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s business, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store around 2 a.m. and Dorn was fatally wounded when he confronted them. He was 77.

Cannon was arrested just days later and charged with Dorn’s murder. A second man, Mark Jackson, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and three counts of armed criminal action. At least four other people have been charged in connection with looting the business. Cannon is one of two men accused of killing Dorn.

After the jury returned the verdict Wednesday, members of Cannon’s family stormed out of the courtroom screaming and close ones attending for Dorn were weeping.

Prosecutors attempted to shore up their case in closing remarks Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting a retired St. Louis police captain in June 2020. Meanwhile, the defense questioned the integrity of the prosecution’s star witness and pointed to inconsistencies in the narrative.

After calling just three witnesses, the defense rested its case in the trial of Stephan Cannon.

A jury of nine women and three men began deliberations around 12:30 p.m. and will decide Cannon’s fate. Both the defense and prosecution agreed to pull one of the male jurors in favor of a female alternate for unspecified concerns.

A charge of stealing $750 or more was dropped during a recess earlier in the morning, and jurors were notified of the change when they received instructions from the judge.

In closing arguments, lead prosecutor Marvin Teer Jr. reiterated the case against Cannon, stressing that the defendant’s claim of lack of physical evidence is spurious. That Cannon did not leave any DNA or fingerprint evidence behind at the pawn shop because he likely did not come into contact with surfaces long enough to leave anything behind. Teer said rainfall could wash away fingerprints on the outside of the getaway car, and that Cannon could have used soap and water to wipe the interior down as well.

In addition, the defense’s assertion that a man with a long gun or rifle shot and killed Dorn doesn’t hold water because there were no high-velocity shell casings found along the street corner where the fatal shots were fired, Teer said. And Dorn’s autopsy revealed no signs of injury or damage consistent with high-velocity rounds on the slain police captain’s body.

Defense attorney Brian Horneyer said no one disputes that David Dorn was a good man and fine public servant, or that his family and loved ones don’t deserve justice. But the lack of evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution’s story demonstrates it would be wrong to convict Cannon.

Horneyer said the prosecution played the video of Dorn’s final moments in court not for an evidentiary purpose but to instead rile up the emotions of jurors. To make them angry enough to see past the flaws in the prosecution and convict an innocent man. He said police got tunnel vision and keyed in on his client from early on, ignoring the lack of evidence.

In addressing the jury, Horneyer said the police description of the shooter was similar not only to Cannon but to hundreds, if not thousands, of other men in the St. Louis area.

The prosecution’s star witness, Mark Jackson, lied several times during his initial interrogation with police, and, once on the stand, his story was not consistent with the story prosecutors were presenting.

Jackson had previously testified that he dropped Cannon off at his mother’s house. But another witness, Alicia Beaver, testified Cannon was dropped off at her apartment between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

According to Jackson’s testimony, Cannon crawled into the store and handled several pieces of merchandise. And yet police found no prints, no blood, no DNA linking Cannon to the scene, Horneyer said.

There is no surveillance video or photos, nor are there DNA or fingerprint evidence showing Cannon or Jackson looting other businesses prior to going to Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Horneyer said there isn’t any because it never happened.

Surveillance video from outside the pawn shop shows the shooter–in a white hat and black Adidas track suit–get out of the front seat of Jackson’s Pontiac G6. The same individual got into the front seat when they all left the scene. Horneyer pointed out that Jackson testified in court that Cannon was in the backseat on the way to and from the pawn shop.

Police never produced a murder weapon, nor did they find the clothes the shooter wore that night in Cannon’s possession, the defense said.

And finally, Horneyer recalled Jackson’s many false stories during interrogation, in which the latter told detectives, “You tell me what to say and I’ll say it.”

Horneyer said police and prosecutors realized they didn’t have a good case, so they went to Jackson, “who lies as easily as he breathes,” to testify against Cannon.

When presenting his defense earlier that day, Horneyer called on two evidence technicians and a DNA analyst with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Crime Lab.