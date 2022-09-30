ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A recent dating site report ranked St. Louis in the top 10 most unfaithful cities in the United States.

A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked St. Louis as the fourth most unfaithful city in the country out of two hundred.

According to their rankings, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were the three most unfaithful cities in the country.

The report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as separation rates, relationship satisfaction, cheating intent and available “affair activities” to create an Infidelity Index, the website stated.

The report also ranked the most faithful cities in the country. The only other Missouri city mentioned in the study was Kansas City, which ranked as the 132nd most unfaithful or the 69th most faithful city out of two hundred.