ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital.

As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission.

In St. Louis, there have been 45 homicides per 100,000 residents as of September 17, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

In 2020, homicides in the U.S. increased nearly 30% from the previous year, according to FBI figures.

St. Louis City was reportedly the U.S. city with the highest murder rate in 2020. It had 263 homicides that year, with a homicide rate of 87 per 100,000 people. New Orleans had 201 homicides in 2020, with a homicide rate of 52 per 100,000 people.