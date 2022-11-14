ST. LOUIS – A week before the Black Friday sales rush, St. Louis Cardinals fans can experience Red Friday without having to put on their coats and leave their homes.

Ticket packages and all-inclusive tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase 5-, 6-, and 10-game packs. Five-game packs start at just $54. You can see the full rundown for 2023 Cardinals ticket packs below:

All-inclusive means food and drinks are included in the price of each ticket. Prices for all-inclusive tickets start at $59.

Fans can visit Cardinals.com/RedFriday to find additional information on the packages and purchase their tickets. If you want to leave the house and put on your coat, tickets can also be bought in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office, or by phone at 314-345-9000.