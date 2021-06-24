St. Charles Police give boy new puppy after his was killed

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI) – The St. Charles Police Department surprised a young boy with a new puppy after the puppy was run over two weeks ago.

Jayden Williams was walking his dog when she slipped out of her collar and ran into traffic.

Jayden’s dad was at work when it happened. St. Charles City Animal Control Officer Robert Norris was one of the first on the scene.

“The little boy came up to me and was like, ‘I need help, please save my dog. The dog was in the middle of the street,’” Norris said.

Jayden’s dog had been hit by a car and did not survive.

Norris said he could tell Jayden was very distraught but trying to be brave through his tears. He called his command staff and said they should really do something for this boy.

From there the story started spreading across St. Charles police departments and they contacted Five Acres Animal Shelter.

The city police department, animal control, and community development banned together and raised money to get Jayden a new dog, along with some Cardinals tickets and a Nintendo Switch.

With the help of Jayden’s dad, Quincy, they were all able to pull off quite the surprise for Jayden.

“To say he was excited is an understatement,” said Ashley Michels, St. Charles Police Department. “I had to hold back some serious emotion here.”

Jayden named his 12-week-old pup Angel.

“Days like this make me so very proud to be a part of this organization. We’ve got some pretty good-hearted folks up there so if you see them around maybe say a quick thanks!” Michels said.

Quincy said he is so thankful for the kindness shown towards his son from people who were once strangers.

“Honestly, everything they have done for me is unbelievable,” he said. “We have been having a rough time for a little while and it put a smile on his face and did something I couldn’t do for him right now.”

Quincy and Jayden are excited to head to their first ever Cardinals game next Tuesday.