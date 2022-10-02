ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols treated fans to one last dinger at Busch Stadium – at least, in the regular season.

Pujols took Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras deep to the center field green patch on an 0-1 pitch in the bottom of the third inning. The 409-foot shot was Pujols’ 23rd homer of the season and number 702 in the slugger’s illustrious career.

The home run tied the game at four runs apiece. Pujols also drew even with Babe Ruth on the all-time RBI list, with 2,214.

As he crossed home plate to a cacophony of cheers from the Busch faithful, Pujols dapped up teammate Nolan Arenado before embracing long-time friend, teammate, and countryman Yadier Molina.

Pujols went into the dugout for a round of handshakes and hugs from coaches and teammates but stepped back onto the field to doff his helmet to the roaring crowd.