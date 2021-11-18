Pregnant MoDOT worker among victims of deadly collision in south St. Louis County

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A pregnant woman was one of the two MoDOT workers killed Thursday in a collision on Telegraph Road over I-255 in south St. Louis County.

Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, was expecting her first child, her family confirmed to FOX 2. She was an intermediate maintenance worker who spent two years with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

James Brooks, 58, also died in the crash. He was a senior maintenance worker who worked for MoDOT for almost nine years. A third MoDOT worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police have not identified him.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m as the MoDOT workers were re-striping a northbound lane.

“They had the one truck stopped here with its lights activated on the roof of the truck. They also had some cones set up, a short distance behind them as a barricade, for people to know to get over,” said Corporal Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Someone driving a black sports car drove through the cones and hit three MoDOT workers.

“It’s scary to think these MoDOT workers are out here doing their jobs like any other normal day, with no idea stuff like this would happen,” Thompson said. “It reminds us first responders, reminds us in law enforcement, how dangerous these roadways can really be.”

The driver of the black sports car stopped at the scene. He has been taken to the hospital to be checked out. Thompson said the driver appeared to be okay.

“We’ve got the ‘move over law’ in place in Missouri. We need people just to understand that and really be paying attention to the road ahead,” Thompson said. “Understand when they see workers or emergency vehicles stopped on the road or the shoulder with their emergency lights activated, to slow down and move over.”

Gov. Mike Parson offered his condolences on Twitter and asked Missourians to keep the victims’ families in their prayers.

Teresa and I are saddened to learn of the tragic event that occurred near I-255 in the St. Louis area this morning where two of our @MoDOT team members were killed and another seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle. James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were dedicated public servants who were taken far too soon. Our hearts go out to all their family and friends. We ask that all Missourians join us in praying for their loved ones and for the full recovery of our teammate that remains in critical condition. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Tom Blair, MoDOT’s district engineer for the St. Louis region, also released a statement saying: “Our hearts are breaking and our sympathies go out to all the families of our employees. These are our friends and coworkers and their presence will be sorely missed by us.”

Violations of Lyndon’s Law (hitting a worker in a work zone) can result in immediate loss of license and a $1,000 fine; that fine is upped to $10,000 and a year in jail if the worker is killed.