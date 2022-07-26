ST. LOUIS – Record rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has consumed cars, homes, and businesses all around the area.

The FOX2 weather team tracked as high as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.

FOX2’s news crews traveled to several destinations Tuesday morning to show damages, police response, and traffic impacts from the heavy rainfall. The Nissan Rogue Runner drove through the St. Louis region to get an up-close look at the action.

Among the places hit by flash flooding and featured in the photo gallery above:

I-64/40 at Market Street (St. Louis)

I-170 near Page Avenue (Overland)

Woodson Road (Overland)

I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive (St. Peters)

Lindbergh Boulevard (South St. Louis County)

I-64 at Hampton Avenue (St. Louis)

82nd Boulevard (University City)

Pennell Drive (Overland)

Odell Street (St. Louis)

Forest Park Parkway (St. Louis)

I-55 (Illinois)

Main Street (St. Peters)

Many of these roads or interstates have had closures or delays amid flash flooding. If you happen to notice heavy flash flooding in your area, turn around and find an alternate route. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.