Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin today in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis is hosting the Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the first time in the city’s history.

The athletes are competing at The Dome at America’s Center to land a spot on the US team and head to Tokyo.

The Olympic Trials begin Thursday, and gymnastic stars like Simone Biles are in the City of St. Louis working to flip and land their way onto the team.

can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream ✨ pic.twitter.com/mfuUbXZr52 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 22, 2021

The event was originally going to be held at the Enterprise Center in front of a sold-out crowd, but organizers changed venues in May as a result of capacity limitations and other COVID precautions.

The trials schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Men Day 1 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 25, 2021 – Women Day 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Men Day 2 – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Women Day 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available for all sessions or individual sessions.

The event is hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission and USA Gymnastics. The gymnasts that make the Tokyo Olympic Games teams will be named at the end of the St. Louis Trials.