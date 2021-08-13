More than 25,000 still without power in St. Louis region following Thursday storms

ST. LOUIS- An Ameren official says it is probably “unrealistic” to expect power to be fully restored Friday in the St. Louis region, one day after thunderstorms ripped through the area, knocking down trees and power lines.

“We’re actively in the field, really understanding the extent of the damage in the daylight,” Patrick Smith, Vice President Division Operations for Ameren Missouri told FOX2 early Friday morning.

As of noon Friday, Ameren’s outage website still showed 26,600 customers in Missouri without power, with 18,000 of them being in St. Louis County and nearly 4,000 in the city of St. Louis.

Ameren said as of 11 a.m. Friday, power had been restored to 65,000 businesses and residential customers. The company says more than 700 crew members are fanned out in the state, with resources coming from around the midwest, including Ameren Illinois to assist.

At the height of the outages Thursday, there were roughly 93,000 customers without service, the company said.