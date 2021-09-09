Missouri leaders to attend ‘Stop the Bans’ rally in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Activists and local leaders fear Missouri could be following Texas’ lead when it comes to abortion bans. Now a rally is planned today in St. Louis as House Bill 126 goes to the circuit court in the coming weeks.

The state of Texas made national headlines last week with its latest abortion ban. The state’s six-week abortion ban took effect. Now providers in the St. Louis region are seeing the fallout. Like Missourians, Texas patients seeking services are traveling out of state.

Leaders and advocates against the ban fear Missouri could soon be the next state to eliminate what’s left of abortion access. House Bill 126, Missouri’s eight-week abortion ban, will be heard in a circuit court of appeals on September 21.

Today’s “Stop the Bans” rally will give patients, activists, and city and state leaders the chance to voice their opposition to all abortion bans.

Representative Cory Bush and St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones will be at the rally. The President and Ceo of Advocates of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Missouri will also be there. It starts at 1:00 pm on the east side of the Old Court House at 11th North 4th Street.