ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a St. Charles meth bust.

Juan Manuel Barajas-Magana, 35, pleaded guilty to one criminal charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A traffic stop led officers to methamphetamine on Feb. 19, 2020. St. Charles police found 26 packages holding nearly 9.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, a stolen 9mm handgun and $5,000 in cash. Police say these items were hidden in a subwoofer in a pickup truck driven by Barajas-Magana.

The United States Department of Justice say Barajas-Magana was a Mexican national who overstayed his visa. He aces 10 years to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced in October.

A passenger in Barajas-Magana’s car, Susana Esmeralda Salazar-Amaya, pleaded guilty to the same charge in August. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15. She admitted being in the country illegally, giving a false name to police and having an active federal warrant from Indiana at the time of her arrest.

The St. Charles Police Department and a Homeland Security Investigations team investigated this case.