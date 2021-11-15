Journey is coming to St. Louis with Billy Idol in 2022; Tickets on sale this week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Journey performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Don’t Stop Believin’ that you will have a good time at the Enterprise Center on Monday, March 22, 2022. Classic rock legends Journey is coming with special guests Billy Idol. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and prices range from $42-$122.

St. Louis is one of the stops on the band’s 40 city tour. You can see Billy Idol during all concert dates and Toto joins the tour on April 7.

Journey is also releasing a new album called Freedom in 2022. You will likely be able to hear some of their new tracks along with their classics like “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.

FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES

  With Very Special Guest BILLY IDOL   Tuesday, February 22     Pittsburgh, PA     PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, February 23Philadelphia, PA**Wells Fargo Center
Friday, February 25Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena
Sunday, February 27Newark, NJPrudential Center
Monday, February 28Boston, MATD Garden
Wednesday, March 2Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Saturday, March 5Quebec City, QCVideotron Centre
Monday, March 7Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Tuesday, March 8Albany, NYTimes Union Center
Saturday, March 12Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Monday, March 14St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 16Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Thursday, March 17Oklahoma City, OKPaycom Center
Saturday, March 19N. Little Rock, ARSimmons Bank Arena
Monday, March 21St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Thursday, March 24Salt Lake City, UTVivint Arena
Sunday, March 27Portland, ORModa Center
Monday, March 28Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
Thursday, March 31San Francisco, CAChase Center
Friday, April 1Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Monday, April 4Anaheim, CAHonda Center
Tuesday, April 5Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center
   
With Very Special Guest TOTO Thursday, April 7    San Diego, CA    Pechanga Arena San Diego
Saturday, April 9Glendale, AZGila River Arena
Monday, April 11Denver, COBall Arena
Wednesday, April 13Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Friday, April 15New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
Wednesday, April 20Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Thursday, April 21Orlando, FLAmway Center
Sunday, April 24Cincinnati, OHHeritage Bank Center
Monday, April 25Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Wednesday, April 27Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 28Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Saturday, April 30Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Monday, May 2Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena
Wednesday, May 4Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Thursday, May 5Indianapolis, INGainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, May 7Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Monday, May 9Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Wednesday, May 11Hartford, CTXL Center

**On sale at 9am ET

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY (on-sale now)

DATEVENUE
Wednesday, December 1The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Thursday, December 2The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Tuesday, December 7The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Wednesday, December 8The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Friday, December 10The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Saturday, December 11The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas  
Thursday, December 18The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas –with Special Symphony Performance

