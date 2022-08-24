ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters’ weddings.

“Our two daughters will be getting married,” she laughed when she told Missouri Lottery about her plans for the winnings. “So that will be perfect for the weddings.”

The lottery ticket was purchased at a gas station at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash in the 900 block of S. Skinker Boulevard in St. Louis on Aug. 10.

The anonymous winner said that she was not planning on buying a Lotto ticket, but decided to after seeing the winnings was $7.5 million. She said that she had been playing Lotto for a long time. She usually buys Quick Pick tickets, but she chooses her numbers.

She was so surprised she woke up her husband to share the good news.

The jackpot-winning ticket used specially chosen “lucky” numbers and matched all six Lotto numbers drawn on Aug. 10. Those numbers included 1, 12, 17, 23, 31, and 36.

“That night, I’d heard that someone won, but I didn’t want to check my tickets,” she recalled. “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it!”