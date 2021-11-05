‘I’m Satan’s son,’ St. Louis County Prosecutor convicts man of rape, assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 31-year-old man has been convicted of raping and assaulting a woman at gunpoint for several hours last year.

Christopher Lamar Russell was convicted of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary.

In a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Russell broke into the victim’s home in Lemay, forced her to cut off her hair, and sodomize herself with a screwdriver at gunpoint Aug. 19, 2020.

Russell and the victim were in a previous relationship and he “flipped out” after learning the victim was dating another man.

A jail call was played to the jury between Russell and the victim where he said, “I’m Satan’s son – I’ve got demons inside me,” according to the press release.

Those who testified in court for the state were the victim, the police officer who the victim spoke to after the assault, the investigating domestic violence detective, the crime scene detective, the nurse who examined the victim, as well as the paramedic who took her to the hospital, two DNA analysts, and the victim’s cousin who found a shell casing at the crime scene days after the incident.

The defendant also testified, as well as his brother, and his brother’s girlfriend, who provided an alibi for the defendant that the jury rejected, according to the press release.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incident. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Russell in Dallas, Texas, a month after he fled St. Louis.

“As the victim testified, all domestic violence is bad but these acts of torture were inhumane,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in the press release.

“Thanks to this courageous victim, the detectives, our trial team, and this jury, Mr. Russell will be held responsible for his inhumanity.”

The sentencing was set for Dec. 29.