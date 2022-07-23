EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Emergency crews and a HAZMAT team are responding to a chemical leak Saturday in East St. Louis.

Due to the leak, officials with the city of East St. Louis advise anyone located between the 25th and 29th block of State Street and Bond Avenue to stay inside their homes or businesses. Travelers are being asked to avoid that area through at least 3 p.m. Saturday.

“If you’ve been impacted by the leak and feel ill, please report to the nearest emergency room,” the city says in a Facebook post.

Details on what led up to the chemical leak are unavailable at this time. Crews have been working to clear the area for several hours.

FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.