Get two Cardinals tickets when you ‘Vaccinate At The Plate’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Two free tickets to a home ballgame are on the table for Cardinals fans who roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The “Vaccinate At The Plate” initiative will happen at Busch Stadium on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. There is free parking in the Starr Lot across from Gate 2.

The Cardinals and the City of St. Louis are working together to encourage people to get protected from the virus as a part of the league-wide vaccinate at the plate initiative.

“Partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals has helped the City of St. Louis Department of Health increase awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” the city’s health director Dr. Frederick Echols said.

This comes just as baseball gets back into full swing with the Cardinals opening games to full capacity on Monday, June 14.

Each person who gets the vaccine walks away with two free tickets to a Cardinals home game.

Click here to register ahead of time. Anyone under 18 must have a guardian present.