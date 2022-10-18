ST. LOUIS – The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted in a 2004 quadruple murder case in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Circuit Court found Leonard Taylor, 58, guilty in 2008 on four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the case. In November 2004, Taylor killed his 28-year-old girlfriend Angela Rowe and her three children, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Taylor’s attorneys attempted to appeal the conviction in May 2008, but the attempt was unsuccessful, per Missouri court records.

Earlier this year, the State of Missouri filed a motion to set an execution date. On Tuesday, the state ordered the execution for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2023. The execution will happen under the supervision and direction of the director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.