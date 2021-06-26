State’s Volkswagen settlement funding electric vehicle charging stations at busy rural Missouri interchanges

Missouri DNR officials and representatives from Kingdom City, Callaway Electric Cooperative and FastLane gather at a June 24, 2021 event in mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City (photo courtesy of DNR’s Connie Patterson)

(Missourinet)– Missouri’s first electric vehicle charging station funded through the state’s Volkswagen settlement has opened in central Missouri’s Kingdom City, which is about 20 miles east of Columbia.

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the charging station is located at Kingdom City’s FastLane convenience store, which is near heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 54. DNR says the charging station is owned by Callaway Electric Cooperative.

The Kingdom City station is one of nine sites to be awarded funding in 2020. DNR says eight other locations around Missouri have been awarded and are currently being built. They are in northwest Missouri’s Bethany, Cameron and Tarkio, and in southwest Missouri’s Springfield and Joplin. They’re also located in southeast Missouri’s Sikeston, Columbia and in west-central Missouri’s Concordia.

“We are excited about the opening of Missouri’s first electric vehicle charging station built with VW Trust funding. It is a major milestone for this important project that represents a real victory for electronic vehicle drivers in Missouri, whether they are residents or visitors,” DNR acting director Dru Buntin says, in a written statement.

Acting Director Buntin is referring to Missouri’s Volkswagen settlement environmental mitigation trust.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet