State Representative files bill to name part of Missouri highway after President Donald Trump

ST. LOUIS, Mo- State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman on Tuesday filed a bill that would name a portion of Interstate 55 in Jefferson County after President Donald J. Trump.

Coleman, in a news release announcing the bill, which was first read on Wednesday during the opening day of the 2021 General Assembly, said it was her “way of saying ‘thank you’ to President Trump for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term.”

The release came at the same time the President continues to contest the results of the November election, and as the President presses for Congress to oppose certifying the results of the Electoral College, which confirmed Joe Biden’s election as the next President.

“I’d also like to thank Secretary Ashcroft for running our election with integrity, and Senator Hawley for giving voice to the 1.7 million Missourians who supported President Trump in November.”

Senator Hawley is one of several Senators who have said they will oppose certifying the Electoral College results, along with a large block of Republican members in the House, including Missouri’s Jason Smith (R-Salem) and Illinois’ Mary Miller (R-Oakland)