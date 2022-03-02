ST. LOUIS–No public or private entity in the state of Missouri that receives public funds would be allowed to do business with Russia or other countries in conflict with NATO member states and others, including Ukraine, according to new legislation in the Missouri General Assembly.

State Rep. and House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis County) is the sponsor of HB 2913, which would also apply to countries or entities attacking Finland, Sweden or Georgia.

“We in Missouri will do our small part to unite with the international community’s response Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. We stand by the strong leadership President Zelensky as the Ukrainian people fight fearlessly and heroically against the tyranny of Putin,” Rep. Plocher said in a news release Wednesday.

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is also encouraging retailers to pull Russian-made or Russian-branded products from store shelves.

“No matter how large the transaction, even if it’s a single product on a store shelf, the amplified effect of these decisions send a direct and meaningful message to the Russian government that Missourians support Ukraine,” Kehoe said.

Thursday, the board overseeing the Missouri State Employee Retirement System, or MOSERS, will meet to address what to do about Russian holdings which are included in state investment plans.