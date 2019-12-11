State attorneys ask that Planned Parenthood be left out of budget

Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court revisited the issue of government funding for Planned Parenthood clinics today.

State attorneys asked the judges today to support the legislature’s decision to change the budget that would leave out funding for those clinics.

Planned Parenthood believes that this move is unconstitutional because it removes funding from some of its clinics that provide healthcare services other than abortions.

Planned Parenthood owns 12 clinics across the state. Only one clinic performs abortions and that one is in St. Louis.

That clinic is facing its own battle over its licensing.

The judges did not indicate when they plan to rule on the funding issue.