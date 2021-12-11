State agencies continue to assist Missouri communities affected by a series of tornadoes and severe storms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State agencies continue to assist Missouri communities impacted by a series of strong tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state Friday, December 10.

According to initial assessments the storms killed at least two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost. The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work. I am grateful that our state and local response agencies along with the National Weather Service communicated the threat these storms posed early and were prepared to respond last night. Our state team members stand ready to assist and will be working with local partners to assess the damage in the coming days.” Governor Mike Parson

According to a press release, in St. Charles County a woman was killed at her home and two others were hospitalized. In Pemiscot County, a child was killed at home and at least nine people were transported to hospitals.

Through the overnight hours, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a total of 31 tornado warnings for Missouri. NWS assessment teams are in the field surveying storm damage and will determine EF tornado ratings.

Electric utility crews are continuing to work to restore power after outages peaked overnight with at least 30,000 customers without power. Outage figures have already been reduced to below 7,000.

The MSHP continues to assist local authorities in St. Charles County and southeast Missouri. Troopers have assisted with door-to-door searches and highway and road closures. The Missouri Department of Transportation has assisted with clearing debris and reopening highways. State Emergency Management Agency regional coordinators have been working with local partners to assess resource needs and preliminary damage estimates and will continue to do so in the coming days.

Governor Parson, along with governors from other impacted states, spoke with President Joe Biden to coordinate state and federal resources for communities affected by yesterday’s severe weather and tornadoes.

On Sunday, Decembe4r 12, Governor Parson and members of his emergency management team will be in Defiance, Missouri, and Pemiscot County communities to assess storm and tornado damage.

“I want all Missourians who have been affected to know that my office and all of state government stands ready to assist them, and we are going to be on the ground in areas most impacted to learn just how best to do that,” Parson said. “We express our appreciation to the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power.”